Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.72. 5,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 21,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.