Traders Buy Large Volume of FinVolution Group Call Options (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 13,484 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,737% compared to the average daily volume of 734 call options.

FinVolution Group stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.06. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $322.49 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 28.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 2,883.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 882,359 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 472,809 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

