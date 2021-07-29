Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SNSE. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. AlphaValue lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensei Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

NASDAQ SNSE opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,063,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $5,449,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,834,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

