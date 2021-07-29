Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Now Covered by Truist

Analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

NYSE LLY opened at $246.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.78. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $248.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

