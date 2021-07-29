Cavco Industries’ (CVCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Craig Hallum

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Craig Hallum in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $228.41 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $266.00. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $228.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.12. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $162.88 and a 1 year high of $242.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.60 million. Analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

