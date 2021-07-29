Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,409.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

