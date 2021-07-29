RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ RMGB opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $5,239,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $16,909,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $27,054,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $10,095,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

