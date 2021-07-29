Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $75.00 at KeyCorp

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RVLV. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.69.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,355,619.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $3,422,863.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,831,376 shares of company stock valued at $105,868,967 in the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $899,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

