Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.24 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PINE. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

PINE opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 245,533 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 85,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 81,418 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 78,574 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 159,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 62,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

