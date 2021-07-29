DA Davidson Weighs in on Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simpson Manufacturing in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $5.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.33. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s FY2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SSD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:SSD opened at $110.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $119.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.