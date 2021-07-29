Analysts Anticipate Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.35 Million

Brokerages expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to post sales of $25.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.60 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $24.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $109.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.45 million to $112.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $140.56 million, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $154.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million.

Several research analysts have commented on ASPN shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.57.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

