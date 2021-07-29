PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for PCB Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $278.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.91.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

