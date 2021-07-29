Brokers Offer Predictions for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.89. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,371,000 after buying an additional 129,075 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,070,000 after buying an additional 161,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,000,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,626,000 after buying an additional 65,855 shares during the period. Lafitte Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 680,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,237,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 631,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after buying an additional 261,974 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

