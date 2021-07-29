Wedbush Begins Coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.16) EPS.

Shares of AVTE stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

