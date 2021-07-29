VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of EGY opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.51. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VAALCO Energy (EGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.