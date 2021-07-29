TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $104.95 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TFI International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $115.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

