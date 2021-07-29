Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) to “Hold”

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DV. Truist began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of DV opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.15. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. Analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

