Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $327.51 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $435.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.00% from the stock’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2021 earnings at $18.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.47.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $334.18 on Tuesday. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.