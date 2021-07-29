Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 517.8% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of VONE opened at $204.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.37. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $147.45 and a 12-month high of $205.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.572 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

