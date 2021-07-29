KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC) Trading Down 0.2%

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 11,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 145,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75.

About KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC)

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

