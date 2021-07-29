JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

