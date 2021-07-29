uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCL opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $203.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.28. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 107.16% and a negative return on equity of 134.59%. The business had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

