Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.50.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CFPUF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

