Kismet Acquisition Three (NASDAQ:KIII) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63. 2,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 27,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67.

Kismet Acquisition Three Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIII)

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.