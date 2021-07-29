Atlantic Coastal Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAH) Shares Down 0.4%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. 4,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 26,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.67.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

