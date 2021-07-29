Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 6,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 20,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,600,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000.

