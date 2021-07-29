Short Interest in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Drops By 71.8%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the June 30th total of 522,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $63.62 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $64.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.63.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 26,060 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,664,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.