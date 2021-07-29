Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the June 30th total of 169,500 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 721,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WAFU stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Wah Fu Education Group has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $479,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Wah Fu Education Group by 272.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

