IRadimed (IRMD) to Release Earnings on Friday

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect IRadimed to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 1.62%. On average, analysts expect IRadimed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $425.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.55 and a beta of 1.01. IRadimed has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,093 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $31,128.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,951.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 19,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $641,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,296,651 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.