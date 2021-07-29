Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF)

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

AIAPF opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. Ascential has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

