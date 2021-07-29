Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$63.50 to C$61.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 142.06% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

IFP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of IFP opened at C$25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.35. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$14.46 and a 12 month high of C$38.50.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.83 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$849.31 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interfor will post 5.7677602 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.