BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$34.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACDVF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 target price (down from C$27.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Air Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Air Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $19.93 on Monday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $575.68 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 302.56% and a negative net margin of 137.54%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

