Truist Securiti Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.28.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -514.82 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $1,296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 332.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.