Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

