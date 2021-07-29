Piper Sandler Weighs in on Ameris Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

