Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.67 Billion

Brokerages expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to announce sales of $15.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.60 billion. HP reported sales of $14.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $63.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.25 billion to $64.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $62.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.98 billion to $64.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. HP has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $413,229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 394.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,210 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HP by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $102,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,100 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

