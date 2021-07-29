TD Securities Analysts Give Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) a C$20.09 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$20.09 price target on Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ARE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective (up previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.19.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

ARE stock opened at C$20.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.86. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$13.15 and a 12-month high of C$20.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.32.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$933.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.25864 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.79%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.