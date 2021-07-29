Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$260.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price objective on Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$253.08.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$240.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$223.02. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$184.84 and a 12-month high of C$248.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.48 million. Analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

