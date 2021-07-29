Berenberg Bank Lowers BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $454.00 price objective on the stock.

BLHWF opened at $498.00 on Monday. BELIMO has a 52-week low of $400.00 and a 52-week high of $8,550.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $428.76.

BELIMO Company Profile

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electrical actuator solutions, valve systems, and sensors for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

