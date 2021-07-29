Berenberg Bank Lowers BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $454.00 price objective on the stock.
BLHWF opened at $498.00 on Monday. BELIMO has a 52-week low of $400.00 and a 52-week high of $8,550.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $428.76.
BELIMO Company Profile
