Telsey Advisory Group Begins Coverage on Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $45.27 on Monday. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $53.97.
Clear Secure Company Profile
Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.