Telsey Advisory Group Begins Coverage on Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $45.27 on Monday. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.