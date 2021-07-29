Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) versus Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 4 4 0 2.50 Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $127.01, indicating a potential upside of 10.37%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than Canaan.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 38.14% 29.87% 19.99% Canaan -22.26% -33.18% -12.43%

Volatility and Risk

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 4.23, indicating that its stock price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Canaan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $45.51 billion 13.11 $18.19 billion $3.39 33.94 Canaan $68.61 million 16.30 -$32.96 million N/A N/A

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Canaan on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

