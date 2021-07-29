HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00.

DNLI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.13.

DNLI stock opened at $51.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.01 and a beta of 1.92. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,111,695. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after buying an additional 555,243 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 29.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

