Integer (NYSE:ITGR) vs. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Head-To-Head Review

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Integer alerts:

99.1% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Integer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Integer and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Integer presently has a consensus target price of $92.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.39%. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.81%. Given Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is more favorable than Integer.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integer and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.07 billion 3.04 $77.26 million $2.77 35.67 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 6.54% 6.66% 3.41% Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Integer beats Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.