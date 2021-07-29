First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

FHB stock opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,589 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,949,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,896,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,890,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,733,000 after purchasing an additional 115,686 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,494,000 after purchasing an additional 58,251 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

