Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of Excellon Resources stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.46. Excellon Resources has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 million and a PE ratio of -9.12.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Excellon Resources will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Excellon Resources stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,937 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.64% of Excellon Resources worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

