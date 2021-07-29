Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 20,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $570,073.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $70,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 71,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,761. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 94,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 112,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

