ON Semiconductor’s (ON) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ON. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.09.

ON stock opened at $37.06 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $85,185,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $76,614,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $68,358,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $57,370,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

