Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Heartland BancCorp Issued By Piper Sandler (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s FY2021 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

HLAN stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $184 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $2.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $2.28. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.24%.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

