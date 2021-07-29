Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 30.21%.

LBAI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after buying an additional 381,741 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $3,853,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 166,305 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 54.8% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 94,515 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

