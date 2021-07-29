Fortis Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fortis in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter.
Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion.
FTS stock opened at C$56.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.72. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.97 and a 12-month high of C$57.32.
About Fortis
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.
